China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 51.6 from 51.1 in January. Photo: Bloomberg
developing | China’s manufacturing activity beat expectations, expanded in February despite Winter Olympics, Lunar New Year
- China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in February, up from 50.1 in January
- Official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 51.6 from 51.1 in January
