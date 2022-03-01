China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 51.6 from 51.1 in January. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  Economic Indicators

developing | China’s manufacturing activity beat expectations, expanded in February despite Winter Olympics, Lunar New Year

  • China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in February, up from 50.1 in January
  • Official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 51.6 from 51.1 in January

Topic |   China manufacturing
Andrew Mullen, Luna Sun
Andrew Mullen and Luna Sun

Updated: 9:58am, 1 Mar, 2022

