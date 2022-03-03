China’s Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.2 in February from 51.4 in January, data released on Thursday showed. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s services activity expands at slowest rate in 6 months under coronavirus lockdown pressure
- Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.2 in February from 51.4 in January
- It differed from the result of the official non-manufacturing PMI which rose to 51.6 from 51.1 in January
Topic | China's economic recovery
