Imports from Russia reached to US$13.8 billion, up by 35.8 per cent, and only second to its purchase pace from Indonesia among China’s major trading partners. Photo: AP
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China, Russia trade hits highest growth in 12 years amid Ukraine crisis after rising almost 40 per cent

  • Bilateral trade between China and Russia rose by 38.5 per cent to US$26.4 billion from the previous year in combined figures for January and February
  • This was the highest growth rate for the first two months of the year since 2010 and represented double China’s overall trade growth during the same period

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Orange Wang
Updated: 2:09pm, 7 Mar, 2022

