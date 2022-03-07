Imports from Russia reached to US$13.8 billion, up by 35.8 per cent, and only second to its purchase pace from Indonesia among China’s major trading partners. Photo: AP
China, Russia trade hits highest growth in 12 years amid Ukraine crisis after rising almost 40 per cent
- Bilateral trade between China and Russia rose by 38.5 per cent to US$26.4 billion from the previous year in combined figures for January and February
- This was the highest growth rate for the first two months of the year since 2010 and represented double China’s overall trade growth during the same period
Topic | China-Russia relations
