US President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war raises China’s ‘imported inflation’ concern as oil, nickel prices surge
- China’s producer price index (PPI) growth rose at the slowest pace in eight months in February, but rising commodity prices have started to filter through
- Benchmark Brent crude oil hit US$139.13 per barrel on Monday amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, increasing the risk of ‘imported inflation’ for China
