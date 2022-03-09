US President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Economy /  Economic Indicators

Ukraine war raises China’s ‘imported inflation’ concern as oil, nickel prices surge

  • China’s producer price index (PPI) growth rose at the slowest pace in eight months in February, but rising commodity prices have started to filter through
  • Benchmark Brent crude oil hit US$139.13 per barrel on Monday amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, increasing the risk of ‘imported inflation’ for China

Topic |   Ukraine war
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 11:29pm, 9 Mar, 2022

