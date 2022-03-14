Yu Yongding is an influential economist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. Photo: Bloomberg
China will cut interest rates further to stabilise economy, Yu Yongding says

  • Former central bank adviser Yu Yongding believes China has policy tools to prevent severe capital outflows
  • The yuan’s flexibility can also improve further to offset the impact on monetary policy independence from cross-border capital flows

Updated: 11:04am, 14 Mar, 2022

