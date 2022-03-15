China’s industrial production, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, grew by 7.5 per cent, up from 4.3 per cent growth in December. Photo: AFP
China’s economic recovery ‘better than expected’, but coronavius outbreak, Ukraine crisis impact looms
- Retail sales grew by 6.7 per cent in the combined figures for January and February, while industrial production grew by 7.5 per cent from a year earlier
- Last week, Premier Li Keqiang confirmed China has economic growth target of ‘around 5.5 per cent’ for 2022 after the economy grew by 8.1 per cent last year
Topic | China's economic recovery
