China’s industrial production, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, grew by 7.5 per cent, up from 4.3 per cent growth in December. Photo: AFP
China’s industrial production, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, grew by 7.5 per cent, up from 4.3 per cent growth in December. Photo: AFP
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s economic recovery ‘better than expected’, but coronavius outbreak, Ukraine crisis impact looms

  • Retail sales grew by 6.7 per cent in the combined figures for January and February, while industrial production grew by 7.5 per cent from a year earlier
  • Last week, Premier Li Keqiang confirmed China has economic growth target of ‘around 5.5 per cent’ for 2022 after the economy grew by 8.1 per cent last year

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Andrew MullenFrank Tang
Andrew Mullen and Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 11:40am, 15 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s industrial production, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, grew by 7.5 per cent, up from 4.3 per cent growth in December. Photo: AFP
China’s industrial production, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, grew by 7.5 per cent, up from 4.3 per cent growth in December. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE