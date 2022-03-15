The People’s Bank of China held off on an anticipated cut to China’s policy interest rates on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China holds off on policy rate cut despite concerns over economic slowdown, but it’s ‘only a matter of time’

  • People’s Bank of China (PBOC) keeps rate on 200 billion yuan (US$31.44 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans unchanged
  • Rate on the loans to some financial institutions remained at 2.85 per cent despite concerns over a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Andrew Mullen
Updated: 2:30pm, 15 Mar, 2022

