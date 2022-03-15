The People’s Bank of China held off on an anticipated cut to China’s policy interest rates on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China holds off on policy rate cut despite concerns over economic slowdown, but it’s ‘only a matter of time’
- People’s Bank of China (PBOC) keeps rate on 200 billion yuan (US$31.44 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans unchanged
- Rate on the loans to some financial institutions remained at 2.85 per cent despite concerns over a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy
Topic | China's economic recovery
