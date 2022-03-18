China has set an annual economic growth target of “around 5.5 per cent” this year, but economists have questioned if the country is able to achieve it amid intensifying geopolitical challenges, global commodity price inflation and a zero-Covid policy that clogs supply chains. Photo: Xinhua
China to ‘relentlessly break evil trends’ of forged data to tackle ‘outstanding problems’ of fraud
- ‘The problem of statistical data fraud is still relatively prominent’ in China, according to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI)
- China has set an annual economic growth target of ‘around 5.5 per cent’ this year, but economists have questioned if the country is able to achieve it
Topic | China GDP
China has set an annual economic growth target of “around 5.5 per cent” this year, but economists have questioned if the country is able to achieve it amid intensifying geopolitical challenges, global commodity price inflation and a zero-Covid policy that clogs supply chains. Photo: Xinhua