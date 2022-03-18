The weekly average of the gap between the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) daily yuan reference rate and market estimates widened to 68 basis points. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s yuan strength becoming ‘increasingly uncomfortable’ for Beijing amid economic slowdown
- The weekly average of the gap between the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) daily yuan reference rate and market estimates widened to 68 basis points
- This was the highest on record since Bloomberg started the survey with analysts and traders in 2018
Topic | Yuan
