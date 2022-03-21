China’s one-year loan prime rate (LPR) remained unchanged at 3.70 per cent, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday, while the five-year LPR, which is the reference for mortgages, also remained unchanged at 4.65 per cent. Photo: AFP
China holds benchmark loan rate despite mounting economic pressures
Topic | China's economic recovery
