China’s one-year loan prime rate (LPR) remained unchanged at 3.70 per cent, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday, while the five-year LPR, which is the reference for mortgages, also remained unchanged at 4.65 per cent. Photo: AFP
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China holds benchmark loan rate despite mounting economic pressures

  • China’s one-year loan prime rate (LPR) remained unchanged at 3.70 per cent, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday
  • The five-year LPR, which is the reference for mortgages, also remained unchanged at 4.65 per cent

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Andrew Mullen
Updated: 10:08am, 21 Mar, 2022

