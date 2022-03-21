China had a population of 1.4126 billion at the end of last year, with the growth rate rising at the slowest pace since the 1950s. Photo: AFP
China population: ‘entirely possible’ will peak this year as provinces report more declines
- Cai Fang, a member of the People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy committee, said it is ‘entirely possible’ that the world’s largest population will peak in 2022
- Yicai reported that seven out of the 16 provinces that have so far disclosed birth data saw negative population growth in 2021
