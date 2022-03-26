Mainland China’s overall population increased to 1.4126 billion in 2021, but the national growth rate hit a record low of just 0.34 per thousand. Photo; AFP
Mainland China’s overall population increased to 1.4126 billion in 2021, but the national growth rate hit a record low of just 0.34 per thousand. Photo; AFP
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China-India population debate comes down to quantity vs quality after social media sparks storm

  • China’s overall population only increased by less than half a million last year to 1.4126 billion, according to official government data
  • A widley shared social media claimed India’s population had hit 1.415 billion earlier this month, although the figure was widely criticised as it lacked official authority

Topic |   China's population
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 26 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Mainland China’s overall population increased to 1.4126 billion in 2021, but the national growth rate hit a record low of just 0.34 per thousand. Photo; AFP
Mainland China’s overall population increased to 1.4126 billion in 2021, but the national growth rate hit a record low of just 0.34 per thousand. Photo; AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE