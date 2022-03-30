Roughly half as many Chinese couples are getting married every year compared with the record high in 2013. Photo: AFP
China’s demographic crisis sparks renewed calls to lower world’s oldest legal ages for marriage
- China’s marriage rate plunged last year to just 7.63 million – the fewest since records began 36 years ago
- In China, men can get married at 22 and women can wed at 20
Topic | China’s population policy
Roughly half as many Chinese couples are getting married every year compared with the record high in 2013. Photo: AFP