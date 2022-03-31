China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 48.4 from 51.6 last month, data released on Thursday showed. Photo: Xinhua
China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 48.4 from 51.6 last month, data released on Thursday showed. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  Economic Indicators

developing | China’s manufacturing, services activity contracts as coronavirus outbreaks and geopolitics weigh heavy

  • China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in March, down from 50.2 in February
  • Official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 48.4 from 51.6 in February

Topic |   China manufacturing
Andrew MullenOrange Wang
Andrew Mullen and Orange Wang

Updated: 9:53am, 31 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 48.4 from 51.6 last month, data released on Thursday showed. Photo: Xinhua
China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 48.4 from 51.6 last month, data released on Thursday showed. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE