China’s economy is expected to grow by 5 per cent this year, down from a previous estimate of 5.4 per cent, it said, noting its government’s capacity to provide stimulus to offset adverse shocks. Photo: Bloomberg
China GDP: World Bank cuts 2022 forecast, Ukraine war ‘most serious risk’ to East Asia and Pacific growth
- China’s economy is expected to grow by 5.0 per cent this year, down from a previous estimate of 5.4 per cent, according to the World Bank
- The Washington-based lender expects 2022 growth in the developing East Asia and Pacific region, which includes China, to expand by 5.0 per cent
