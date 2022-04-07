Overseas holdings of Chinese bonds fell by 80 billion yuan (US$12.6 billion) in February after increasing their positions for more than 30 consecutive months, according to central bank data. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s forex reserves fall by US$26 billion amid ongoing capital outflows following Russian invasion of Ukraine
- China’s foreign exchange reserves fell by US$25.8 billion to US$3.188 trillion at the end of March, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE)
- Officials attributed the 0.8 per cent drop to price changes in the global financial market and volatility in the foreign exchange market
Topic | Foreign exchange market
