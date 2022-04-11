China’s producer price index (PPI) rose by 8.3 per cent in March, down from a rise of 8.8 per cent in February. Photo: AFP
China inflation: consumer costs rise, but factory-gate prices ease
- China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.5 per cent in March from a year earlier, up from 0.9 per cent growth in February
- China’s producer price index (PPI) rose by 8.3 per cent in March, down from a rise of 8.8 per cent in February
