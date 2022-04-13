China’s exports grew by 14.7 per cent in March compared to a year earlier, while imports fell by 0.1 per cent last month, data released on Wednesday showed. Photo: Reuters
developing | China trade: imports unexpectedly fall under coronavirus and Ukraine war pressure, but exports grow
- Imports fell by 0.1 per cent in March from a year earlier, down from 15.5 per cent growth in combined figures for January and February
- Exports grew by 14.7 per cent in March compared to a year earlier, down from 16.3 per cent growth in combined figures for January and February
Topic | China trade
China’s exports grew by 14.7 per cent in March compared to a year earlier, while imports fell by 0.1 per cent last month, data released on Wednesday showed. Photo: Reuters