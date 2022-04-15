China’s central bank has announced its third reserve ratio cut this year to shore up the economy. Photo: Bloomberg
breaking | China to cut reserve requirement ratio to boost economy, releasing US$83.2 billion into banking system

  • People’s Bank of China decision comes only two days after Premier Li Keqiang said there will be a ‘timely’ reduction in the reserve requirement ratios (RRR)
  • He also said other policy tools could be used to support the economy which is faltering amid the country’s worst coronavirus outbreaks in two years

Updated: 6:31pm, 15 Apr, 2022

