China’s central bank has announced its third reserve ratio cut this year to shore up the economy. Photo: Bloomberg
breaking | China to cut reserve requirement ratio to boost economy, releasing US$83.2 billion into banking system
- People’s Bank of China decision comes only two days after Premier Li Keqiang said there will be a ‘timely’ reduction in the reserve requirement ratios (RRR)
- He also said other policy tools could be used to support the economy which is faltering amid the country’s worst coronavirus outbreaks in two years
Topic | China's economic recovery
