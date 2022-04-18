China set its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for 2022 at “around 5.5 per cent”, or the upper end of the market forecast. Photo: Bloomberg
China GDP
developing | China GDP: economy grew by 4.8 per cent in first quarter despite ‘complicated, uncertain’ headwinds

  • China’s economy grew by 4.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 compared with a year earlier, up from the 4 per cent growth seen in the fourth quarter of last year
  • Retail sales fell by 3.5 per cent in March from a year earlier, while industrial production grew by 5 per cent last month

Orange WangAndrew Mullen
Orange Wang and Andrew Mullen

Updated: 10:25am, 18 Apr, 2022

