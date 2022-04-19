China has set its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for 2022 at “around 5.5 per cent”. Photo: EPA-EFE
China has set its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for 2022 at “around 5.5 per cent”. Photo: EPA-EFE
China GDP
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China GDP: economy grew, but ‘more pain will come’ as coronavirus, lockdown pressures weigh on outlook

  • China’s economy grew by 4.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 compared with a year earlier, up from the 4 per cent growth seen in the fourth quarter of last year
  • Retail sales fell by 3.5 per cent in March from a year earlier, while industrial production grew by 5 per cent last month and the surveyed jobless rate rose to 5.8 per cent

Topic |   China GDP
Frank TangOrange Wang
Frank Tang in Beijingand Orange Wang

Updated: 12:00am, 19 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China has set its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for 2022 at “around 5.5 per cent”. Photo: EPA-EFE
China has set its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for 2022 at “around 5.5 per cent”. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE