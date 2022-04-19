China has set its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for 2022 at “around 5.5 per cent”. Photo: EPA-EFE
China GDP: economy grew, but ‘more pain will come’ as coronavirus, lockdown pressures weigh on outlook
- China’s economy grew by 4.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 compared with a year earlier, up from the 4 per cent growth seen in the fourth quarter of last year
- Retail sales fell by 3.5 per cent in March from a year earlier, while industrial production grew by 5 per cent last month and the surveyed jobless rate rose to 5.8 per cent
Topic | China GDP
China has set its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for 2022 at “around 5.5 per cent”. Photo: EPA-EFE