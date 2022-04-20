China’s central bank kept its one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 3.7 per cent, while the five-year LPR used for mortgages was unchanged at 4.6 per cent. Photo: Reuters
China keeps lending rates steady, opts for ‘targeted measures’ to help firms hit by coronavirus wave
- The People’s Bank of China kept its one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 3.7 per cent on Wednesday
- The five-year LPR, which is the reference for mortgages, also remained unchanged at 4.6 per cent
Topic | China's economic recovery
China’s central bank kept its one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 3.7 per cent, while the five-year LPR used for mortgages was unchanged at 4.6 per cent. Photo: Reuters