China’s so-called dynamic zero-Covid policy has forced factories and businesses to close over the last two months with the country grappling with its most severe coronavirus outbreaks for two years. Photo: Getty Images
China jobs: employment being ‘hit quite hard’ by coronavirus, Beijing pledges support
- China’s so-called dynamic zero-Covid policy has forced factories and businesses to close over the last two months amid the worst coronavirus outbreaks for two years
- China’s urban surveyed unemployment rate had already rose to 5.8 per cent in March, with a record 10.76 million college graduates set to enter the market this year
Topic | China jobs
China’s so-called dynamic zero-Covid policy has forced factories and businesses to close over the last two months with the country grappling with its most severe coronavirus outbreaks for two years. Photo: Getty Images