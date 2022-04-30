China’s official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, dropped to 41.9 in April. Photo: AFP
Chinese manufacturing and services activity drops as zero-Covid policies take their toll

  • The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 47.4 in April, down from 49.5 in March – the lowest level since the start of the pandemic
  • Official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, dropped to 41.9 from 48.4 in March

Orange Wang
Updated: 12:10pm, 30 Apr, 2022

