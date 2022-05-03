The onshore market is closed from Monday to Wednesday this week due to the five-day Labour Day holiday in China. Photo: AP
The onshore market is closed from Monday to Wednesday this week due to the five-day Labour Day holiday in China. Photo: AP
Yuan
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China yuan: ‘bearish’ offshore weakens to lowest in 17 months as coronavirus lockdowns weigh

  • The yuan has been tumbling as fears grow about the economic impact of extended lockdowns in many Chinese cities and expectations for US interest rate rises
  • The offshore yuan weakened to as much as 6.6979 per US dollar in early afternoon trade on Tuesday, its lowest since November 2020

Topic |   Yuan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:24pm, 3 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The onshore market is closed from Monday to Wednesday this week due to the five-day Labour Day holiday in China. Photo: AP
The onshore market is closed from Monday to Wednesday this week due to the five-day Labour Day holiday in China. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE