The onshore market is closed from Monday to Wednesday this week due to the five-day Labour Day holiday in China. Photo: AP
China yuan: ‘bearish’ offshore weakens to lowest in 17 months as coronavirus lockdowns weigh
- The yuan has been tumbling as fears grow about the economic impact of extended lockdowns in many Chinese cities and expectations for US interest rate rises
- The offshore yuan weakened to as much as 6.6979 per US dollar in early afternoon trade on Tuesday, its lowest since November 2020
Topic | Yuan
The onshore market is closed from Monday to Wednesday this week due to the five-day Labour Day holiday in China. Photo: AP