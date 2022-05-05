Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 36.2 in April from 42 in March. Photo: Xinhua
breaking | China’s services activity falls at second sharpest rate on record as coronavirus curbs wreak havoc
- Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 36.2 in April from 42 in March
- Last week, the official non-manufacturing PMI fell to 41.9 in April from 48.4 in March
