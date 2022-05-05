Trips taken by Chinese tourists during the five-day holiday, which ended on Wednesday, fell to 160 million this year, down by a third compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Photo: AFP
China travel, tourism ‘unlikely to improve materially’ as coronavirus curbs hit Labour Day holiday
- Trips taken during the five-day Labour Day holiday in China fell to 160 million, down by a third compared with the same period last year
- Tourist spending also dropped by 43 per cent compared with last year to 64.68 billion yuan (US$9.79 billion)
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Trips taken by Chinese tourists during the five-day holiday, which ended on Wednesday, fell to 160 million this year, down by a third compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Photo: AFP