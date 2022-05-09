China’s exports grew by 3.9 per cent in April compared with a year earlier, down from 14.7 per cent growth in March, while imports remained flat, trade data released on Monday showed. Photo: AP
China trade: export growth slowed to lowest level in almost 2 years in April, imports flat
- Exports grew by 3.9 per cent in April compared with a year earlier, down from 14.7 per cent growth in March, while imports remained flat
- China’s imports from the United States dropped by 1.2 per cent from a year earlier to US$13.7 billion in April, while exports grew by 9.4 per cent to US$46 billion
