China’s producer price index (PPI) rose by 8 per cent in April, down from a rise of 8.3. Photo: AFP
China inflation: consumer costs rise, but factory-gate prices ease

  • China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.1 per cent in April from a year earlier, up from a rise of 1.5 per cent in March
  • China’s producer price index (PPI) rose by 8 per cent in April, down from a rise of 8.3

Andrew Mullen and Luna Sun

Updated: 9:52am, 11 May, 2022

