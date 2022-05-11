China’s yuan has fallen by 5 per cent against the US dollar in the last three weeks due to rising US interest rates, the war in Ukraine and a slowing domestic economy. Photo: AFP
China’s yuan has fallen by 5 per cent against the US dollar in the last three weeks due to rising US interest rates, the war in Ukraine and a slowing domestic economy. Photo: AFP
Yuan
Economy /  Economic Indicators

Explainer |
China yuan: 6 ways the central bank might respond to the currency weakening against the US dollar

  • China’s yuan has fallen by 5 per cent against the US dollar in the last three weeks
  • Rising US interest rates, the war in Ukraine and a slowing domestic economy due to coronavirus lockdowns are seen as the main factors behind the portfolio outflows

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:15pm, 11 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s yuan has fallen by 5 per cent against the US dollar in the last three weeks due to rising US interest rates, the war in Ukraine and a slowing domestic economy. Photo: AFP
China’s yuan has fallen by 5 per cent against the US dollar in the last three weeks due to rising US interest rates, the war in Ukraine and a slowing domestic economy. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE