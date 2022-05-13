Chinese banks extended 645.4 billion yuan (US$95.3 billion) in new yuan loans in April, down sharply from March and falling short of analyst expectations, according to data released by the People’s Bank of China on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s loans tumble as coronavirus lockdowns hold back credit growth
- Chinese banks extended 645.4 billion yuan (US$95.3 billion) in new yuan loans in April, down sharply from March
- Lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreaks in dozens of cities, including a citywide shutdown in the commercial hub of Shanghai, have hit the economy
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chinese banks extended 645.4 billion yuan (US$95.3 billion) in new yuan loans in April, down sharply from March and falling short of analyst expectations, according to data released by the People’s Bank of China on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg