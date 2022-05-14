The weaker yuan has led to capital outflows against a backdrop of a slowing economy, disruptions caused by China’s strict coronavirus controls and an aggressive interest rate policy by the US Federal Reserve. Photo: Reuters
China’s yuan depreciation complicates trade outlook, leaves manufacturers ‘nervous and passive’

  • In the onshore market, the yuan closed on Friday at 6.7863 per US dollar, after hitting a 19-month low of 6.8110 in midday trading
  • Weaker yuan has led to capital outflows against a backdrop of a slowing economy, coronavirus disruptions and an aggressive US Federal Reserve interest rate policy

Frank TangHe Huifeng
Frank Tang in Beijingand He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 5:40am, 14 May, 2022

