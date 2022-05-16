Industrial production fell by 2.9 per cent from a year earlier in April, while retail sales fell by 11.1 per cent last month. Photo: Xinhua
China economy: coronavirus slowdown accelerates as retail sales, industrial production slump
- Industrial production fell by 2.9 per cent from a year earlier in April, while retail sales fell by 11.1 per cent last month
- Fixed-asset investment rose by 6.8 per cent in the January-April period, while the surveyed jobless rate rose to 6.1 per cent last month
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Industrial production fell by 2.9 per cent from a year earlier in April, while retail sales fell by 11.1 per cent last month. Photo: Xinhua