North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered all cities to be put under lockdown after the state for the first time said it had coronavirus in its borders earlier this month. Photo: AP
China trade: North Korea bought 10 million Chinese masks this year before admitting it had coronavirus

  • North Korea only admitted its first coronavirus case on May 12 after more than two years of being cut off from the rest of the world
  • China’s total exports to North Korea reached US$98 million in April, the highest level since February 2020

Updated: 10:30am, 27 May, 2022

