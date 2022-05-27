North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered all cities to be put under lockdown after the state for the first time said it had coronavirus in its borders earlier this month. Photo: AP
China trade: North Korea bought 10 million Chinese masks this year before admitting it had coronavirus
- North Korea only admitted its first coronavirus case on May 12 after more than two years of being cut off from the rest of the world
- China’s total exports to North Korea reached US$98 million in April, the highest level since February 2020
