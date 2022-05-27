Industries have been hit hard by stringent and widespread anti-virus measures that have shut factories and clogged highways and ports. Photo: AFP
China’s industrial profits slump in April as coronavirus curbs provide ‘big shock to production’
- Profits at China’s industrial firms fell by 8.5 per cent in April from a year earlier, swinging from a 12.2 per cent gain in March
- The slump is the biggest since March 2020 with China struggling with high raw material prices and supply chain chaos caused by coronavirus curbs
