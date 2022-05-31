China’s official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 47.8 from 41.9 in April. Photo: Xinhua
China economy: manufacturing, services activity outlook improves but remains in contraction
- The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.6 in May, up from 47.4 in April
- Official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 47.8 from 41.9 in April
