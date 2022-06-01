China’s retail sales fell by 11.1 per cent in April from a year earlier due to cross-country restrictions that have also continued to hit consumption, with the reading the lowest since the 15.8 per cent drop seen in March 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s consumer sentiment hits record low, pessimistic outlook adds to calls for consumption stimulus policy
- China’s consumer confidence index slumped to 86.7 in April from 113.2 in March, hitting the weakest level since the data was first available in 1991
- Premier Li Keqiang last week poured cold water on growing calls for Beijing to issue direct payments to stimulate domestic consumer demand, as seen in the US
