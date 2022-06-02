Bloomberg Economics estimated China’s infrastructure spending came to 23 trillion yuan in 2021 (US$3.4 trillion). Photo: Xinhua
Bloomberg Economics estimated China’s infrastructure spending came to 23 trillion yuan in 2021 (US$3.4 trillion). Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China orders U$120 billion infrasture push amid slowing economy as Beijing steps up stimulus

  • A State Council meeting on Wednesday ordered state-owned policy banks to set up an 800 billion yuan (US$119.6 billion) line of credit for infrastructure projects
  • Beijing’s calls for faster implementation of growth-boosting policies have intensified with data showing China’s economy continued to decline in May

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:51pm, 2 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Bloomberg Economics estimated China’s infrastructure spending came to 23 trillion yuan in 2021 (US$3.4 trillion). Photo: Xinhua
Bloomberg Economics estimated China’s infrastructure spending came to 23 trillion yuan in 2021 (US$3.4 trillion). Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE