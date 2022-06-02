Bloomberg Economics estimated China’s infrastructure spending came to 23 trillion yuan in 2021 (US$3.4 trillion). Photo: Xinhua
China orders U$120 billion infrasture push amid slowing economy as Beijing steps up stimulus
- A State Council meeting on Wednesday ordered state-owned policy banks to set up an 800 billion yuan (US$119.6 billion) line of credit for infrastructure projects
- Beijing’s calls for faster implementation of growth-boosting policies have intensified with data showing China’s economy continued to decline in May
