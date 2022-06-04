The number of marriages in China hit a new low last year, with only 7.63 million registered, the lowest total since records began in 1986. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images)
The number of marriages in China hit a new low last year, with only 7.63 million registered, the lowest total since records began in 1986. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images)
Retailing
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s coronavirus-induced fall in marriages sees firms target singles as consumption landscape evolves

  • The number of marriages in China hit a new low last year, with only 7.63 million registered, the lowest total since records began in 1986
  • Report from Daxue Consulting found that firms are targeting ‘singles’ as a new consumption demographic as more people are expected to live alone

Kandy Wong
Kandy Wong

Updated: 1:27pm, 4 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The number of marriages in China hit a new low last year, with only 7.63 million registered, the lowest total since records began in 1986. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images)
The number of marriages in China hit a new low last year, with only 7.63 million registered, the lowest total since records began in 1986. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images)
READ FULL ARTICLE