The number of marriages in China hit a new low last year, with only 7.63 million registered, the lowest total since records began in 1986. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images)
China’s coronavirus-induced fall in marriages sees firms target singles as consumption landscape evolves
- Report from Daxue Consulting found that firms are targeting ‘singles’ as a new consumption demographic as more people are expected to live alone
