China’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose to US$3.13 trillion last month from US$3.12 trillion in April. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose to US$3.13 trillion last month from US$3.12 trillion in April. Photo: Shutterstock
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s forex reserves climb for the first time in 2022, but yuan depreciation pressure remains

  • China’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose to US$3.13 trillion last month from US$3.12 trillion in April
  • Growth reflects the valuation effect from exchanging yuan into US dollars and changes in global asset prices, regulators say

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 7:45pm, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose to US$3.13 trillion last month from US$3.12 trillion in April. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose to US$3.13 trillion last month from US$3.12 trillion in April. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE