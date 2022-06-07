China’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose to US$3.13 trillion last month from US$3.12 trillion in April. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s forex reserves climb for the first time in 2022, but yuan depreciation pressure remains
- China’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose to US$3.13 trillion last month from US$3.12 trillion in April
- Growth reflects the valuation effect from exchanging yuan into US dollars and changes in global asset prices, regulators say
