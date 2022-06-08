After suffering an ‘unprecedented’ sell-off in late February due to the impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China saw h US$2.7 billion of funds flowing into Chinese equities in May, according to a new report. Photo: AFP
After suffering an ‘unprecedented’ sell-off in late February due to the impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China saw h US$2.7 billion of funds flowing into Chinese equities in May, according to a new report. Photo: AFP
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China welcomes ‘important’ capital inflows with economy still reeling from coronavirus outbreaks

  • US$2.7 billion of net funds flowed into Chinese equities in May, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF)
  • An estimated US$30.4 billion flowed out of China’s bond market in February and March due to the impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 4:59pm, 8 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
After suffering an ‘unprecedented’ sell-off in late February due to the impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China saw h US$2.7 billion of funds flowing into Chinese equities in May, according to a new report. Photo: AFP
After suffering an ‘unprecedented’ sell-off in late February due to the impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China saw h US$2.7 billion of funds flowing into Chinese equities in May, according to a new report. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE