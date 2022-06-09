China’s exports grew by 16.9 per cent in May compared with a year earlier, while its imports grew by 4.1 per cent last month, data released on Thursday showed. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s exports grew by 16.9 per cent in May compared with a year earlier, while its imports grew by 4.1 per cent last month, data released on Thursday showed. Photo: Bloomberg
China trade
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China trade: export growth rebounds, imports also beat expectations

  • Exports grew by 16.9 per cent in May compared with a year earlier, up from 3.9 per cent growth in April
  • Imports grew by 4.1 per cent in May compared with a year earlier, up from an unchanged reading in April

Andrew MullenOrange Wang
Andrew Mullen and Orange Wang

Updated: 11:41am, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s exports grew by 16.9 per cent in May compared with a year earlier, while its imports grew by 4.1 per cent last month, data released on Thursday showed. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s exports grew by 16.9 per cent in May compared with a year earlier, while its imports grew by 4.1 per cent last month, data released on Thursday showed. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE