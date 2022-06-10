Tesla’s Giga Shanghai plant built 484,130 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in 2021, representing 51.7 per cent of its global total of 936,000 units. Photo: Bloomberg
How much is China’s foreign direct investment and is it still a good destination for overseas investors?

  • Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China increased by 26.1 per cent in US dollar terms in the first four months of 2022 compared to a year earlier
  • But questions have been raised over whether China’s will remain a preferred destination for foreign investment due to its zero-Covid policy

Orange Wang
Updated: 5:40am, 10 Jun, 2022

