China’s producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 6.4 per cent in May, down from a rise of 8 per cent in April. Photo: AFP
China inflation: consumer costs remain stable as factory-gate prices ease further
- China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.1 per cent in May from a year earlier, unchanged from a rise of 2.1 per cent in April
- The producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 6.4 per cent in May, down from a rise of 8 per cent in April
