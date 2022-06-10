China’s producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 6.4 per cent in May, down from a rise of 8 per cent in April. Photo: AFP
China’s producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 6.4 per cent in May, down from a rise of 8 per cent in April. Photo: AFP
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China inflation: consumer costs remain stable as factory-gate prices ease further

  • China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.1 per cent in May from a year earlier, unchanged from a rise of 2.1 per cent in April
  • The producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 6.4 per cent in May, down from a rise of 8 per cent in April

Andrew MullenLuna Sun
Andrew Mullen and Luna Sun

Updated: 9:43am, 10 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 6.4 per cent in May, down from a rise of 8 per cent in April. Photo: AFP
China’s producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 6.4 per cent in May, down from a rise of 8 per cent in April. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE