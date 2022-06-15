Retail sales fell by 6.7 per cent last month. Photo: Xinhua
China’s economic slowdown moderates in May: industrial production picks up as retail sales decline
- Industrial production rose 0.7 per cent in May from a year earlier, while retail sales dropped 6.7 per cent last month
- Fixed-asset investments rose 6.2 per cent in the January-May period, while the surveyed jobless rate fell to 5.9 per cent last month
