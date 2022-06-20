China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged, the central bank said on Monday, again resisting the chance to follow in the footsteps of the US Federal Reserve. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) – on which most new and outstanding loans are based – remained at 3.7 per cent at the June fixing. And the five-year LPR – which is a reference rate for mortgages – also remained at 4.45 per cent having been lowered from 4.6 per cent in May. This represented the largest cut on record and the second this year after the rate was also reduced from 4.65 per cent in January. The LPR has been considered China’s de facto benchmark funding cost since 2019. The rate is decided by a group of 18 banks and is reported in the form of a spread over the interest rate of the central bank’s medium-term lending facility (MLF). China’s economic slowdown moderates in May, but ‘it will be a long haul back’ Last week, the People’s Bank of China also refrained from lowering a key policy rate, keeping the interest rate of one-year MLF loans unchanged at 2.85 per cent. MLF loans are a key tool used by the central bank to release medium-term liquidity into the interbank market. Any cut to its interest rate would have been viewed as a clear signal to boost the economy. The move on Wednesday came despite US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell announcing hours earlier that the US’ key lending rate would increase by 75 basis points – or three-quarters of a per cent – to a range of between 1.5 per cent and 1.75 per cent. The biggest increase in 28 years came after the US Federal Reserve made smaller increases of 50 basis points last month and 25 basis points in March. China’s economy improved marginally in May, when Premier Li Keqiang released a 33-point rescue package and ordered local cadres to thoroughly implement the measures to avoid an economic contraction in the second quarter. However, monthly retails sales growth remained negative last month, indicating that there is still a long way to go to achieve the country’s ambitious growth target of “ around 5.5 per cent ”. More to follow …