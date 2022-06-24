Vietnam’s first quarter exports reached US$88.58 billion, up by 12.9 per cent from the previous year, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam’s first quarter exports reached US$88.58 billion, up by 12.9 per cent from the previous year, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade. Photo: Reuters
China trade
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s world’s factory tag threatened by Vietnam, but ‘there’s nothing to worry about’, analysts say

  • Vietnam’s first quarter exports reached US$88.58 billion, up by 12.9 per cent from the previous year
  • Chinese state media compared the exports in the first three months of the year to China’s main export hub of Shenzhen

Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 4:30am, 24 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Vietnam’s first quarter exports reached US$88.58 billion, up by 12.9 per cent from the previous year, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam’s first quarter exports reached US$88.58 billion, up by 12.9 per cent from the previous year, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE