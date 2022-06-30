China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 54.7 from 47.8 in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s economy again shows signs of recovery as manufacturing, services expand for first time in 4 months
- Official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in June, up from 49.6 in May
- Official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 54.7 from 47.8 in May
