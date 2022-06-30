China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 54.7 from 47.8 in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s economy again shows signs of recovery as manufacturing, services expand for first time in 4 months

  • Official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in June, up from 49.6 in May
  • Official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 54.7 from 47.8 in May

Andrew MullenFrank Tang
Andrew Mullen and Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:35am, 30 Jun, 2022

