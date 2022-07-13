China’s export growth beat market expectations in June, data released on Wednesday showed, but imports underperformed in the latest sign of a fragile economic recovery. Exports grew by 17.9 per cent last month from a year earlier to US$331.3 billion, compared with 16.9 per cent growth in May , according to data released by China Customs. The June figure was above expectations for a rise of 11.9 per cent, according to Wind, a leading provider of financial information services in China. Imports, meanwhile, grew by 1 per cent in June from a year earlier to US$233.3 billion, down from 4.1 per cent growth in May, and below the expectation of a 3 per cent rise predicted by Wind. China’s trade in May and June quickly reversed the trend of declining growth in April, laying a solid foundation for foreign trade to keep stable and improve quality throughout the year Li Kuiwen “China’s trade in May and June quickly reversed the trend of declining growth in April, laying a solid foundation for foreign trade to keep stable and improve quality throughout the year,” customs spokesman Li Kuiwen said on Wednesday. “The Covid-19 pandemic and the international environment are currently becoming more severe and complex. China’s trade development still faces unstable and uncertain factors, and there is still a lot of pressure to maintain stability and improve quality.” But Li said that China’s trade is still expected to maintain steady growth in the second half of the year. China’s total trade surplus was US$97.94 billion in June, compared with US$78.76 billion in May. We think this may be the last hurrah for China’s pandemic export boom before shipments drop back on cooling demand. Julian Evans-Pritchard “Import volumes fell to a three-year low last month, pointing to continued weakness in China’s construction sector,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics. “Exports rebounded strongly as shipping bottlenecks eased. But we think this may be the last hurrah for China’s pandemic export boom before shipments drop back on cooling demand.” China’s imports from Russia surged by 56.3 per cent to US$9.7 billion in June compared to a year earlier, but exports declined by 17 per cent to US$5 billion, according to calculations based on the customs data. China’s trade deficit with Russia expanded by nearly 22 times from a year earlier to US$4.7 billion. Amid ongoing talks the United States are considering removing some of the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods , imports from the US increased by 1.7 per cent from a year earlier to US$14.6 billion in June, while exports rose by 19.3 per cent to US$56 billion. In June, China’s trade surplus with the US grew by 27 per cent from a year earlier to US$41 billion, up from US$36.1 billion in May. China’s import from the European Union fell by 9.7 per cent to US$25 billion in June, while exports grew by 17.1 per cent to US$50.5 billion. China’s exports to the Asean countries grew by 29 per cent compared with a year earlier to US$52.1 billion in June, while imports rose by 5.3 per cent to US$35.5 billion. China is trying to handle Covid outbreaks without incurring too much damage to the economy Zhang Zhiwei “International trade continued to be the best performing engine of the economy,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “As the demand in developed countries shifts towards services from goods, the strong export growth may not be sustainable in the second half of the year. The current outbreak in Shanghai and some other cities again cast uncertainty to the economic recovery in the third quarter. “China is trying to handle Covid outbreaks without incurring too much damage to the economy. This is a delicate balancing act. I expect economic growth will continue to improve in the third quarter, but it will likely be a bumpy road with disruptions.” China’s import of coal, crude oil, refined oil and natural gas all declined last month, with coal specifically falling by 33.1 per cent compared to a year earlier. But in US dollar terms, the spending in each sector increased, with crude oil rising by 43.9 per cent compared to a year earlier, highlighting inflation distortion on trade.