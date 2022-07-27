Profits at China’s industrial firms bounced back to growth for the first time since March last month, bolstered by the resumption of activity in major manufacturing hubs, but worries about a coronavirus resurgence have cast a shadow over future factory output. Profits in June grew by 0.8 per cent from a year earlier, rebounding from a 6.5 per cent decline in May, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday. For the first half of the year, profits were up by 1 per cent. Buoyed by easing pandemic curbs and government stimulus, June’s data showed industrial firms are gradually coming back from painful supply chain disruptions in the second quarter. As the pandemic was effectively controlled and the industrial chain further recovered, industrial firms’ efficiency improved markedly, NBS Senior Statistician Zhu Hong said. Without stimulus, ‘impossible’ for China to hit annual growth target China’s economy braked sharply in the April-June quarter, highlighting the colossal toll on activity from widespread lockdowns that hit domestic consumption and business confidence. Industrial firms saw their combined profits rise by 1 per cent to 4.27 trillion yuan (US$631.1 billion) in January-June from the same period a year earlier. That matched the 1 per cent growth pace in the first five months, the data showed. Liabilities at industrial firms jumped by 10.5 per cent at the end of June, also remaining the same as the 10.5 per cent growth as of the end of May. But while the overall figure was positive, profits for many firms are still struggling. Foreign industrial businesses saw profits drop by 13.9 per cent during the January-to-June period from a year earlier, only slightly better than a decrease of 16.1 per cent recorded in the first five months. Profits at private firms fell by 3.3 per cent in the first half of the year, a larger margin than the decline in the January-to-May period. Profit growth at state firms, though, accelerated by 10.2 per cent, compared with 9.8 per cent growth through May. Zhu said some enterprises are still facing difficulties in production and operation as the “external environment has become more complex and severe”. In June, China’s industrial output grew 3.9 per cent from a year earlier, while factory-gate inflation hit a 15-month low as the country continues to buck the global trend of accelerating prices. China’s drive to unseat US as world’s No 1 economy faces inflation obstacle Factory activity in the Shanghai region has gradually recovere d from a two-month citywide lockdown. Tesla achieved its highest monthly output at its Shanghai plant in June since it opened in 2019. However, risks of a coronavirus resurgence and the return of strict measures to stamp out infections across the country pose challenges to factory production and recovery in the world’s second-largest economy. The Chinese technology hub of Shenzhen told 100 major companies, including iPhone maker Foxconn, to set up “closed-loop” systems as it battles Covid-19, according to a document attributed to the local government on Monday. Earlier this month, the port city of Tianjin, home to factories linked to Boeing and Volkswagen, as well as Lanzhou city of Gansu province and coastal city of Beihai in Guangxi tightened restrictions to fight new outbreaks. Meanwhile, policymakers are scrambling to avert other problems such as a debt crisis in the property sector from spilling into the broader economy in a politically sensitive year. The official growth target of “around 5.5 per cent” for this year will be hard to achieve without doing away with Beijing’s strict zero-Covid strategy, analysts said. China gross domestic product in the second quarter grew by a tepid 0.4 per cent from a year earlier – the weakest showing since a 6.9 per cent contraction in the first quarter of 2020 due to the initial coronavirus shock. The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenues of over 20 million yuan from their main operations.